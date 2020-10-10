HBO Max Acquires UK Series 'I Hate Suzie'

Los Angeles: HBO Max has picked up popular Sky dramedy “I Hate Suzie” for US release. The show, created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, will stream exclusively in the US on the platform, HBO Max said in a statement.

Described as a “bold, bracing, original dramedy”, the show follows Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position. The eight-part series chronicles her unraveling as the event ricochets around every area of her life. Each episode follows her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career, and marriage together. The show, produced by Bad Wolf Limited, also features Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings and Nathaniel Martello-White.