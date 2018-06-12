English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HBO Orders Game of Thrones Spinoff, Set In The Distant Past of Westeros
HBO's most-watched original program, Game of Thrones has already scooped up a record 38 Emmy Awards.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Game Of Thrones
Fans of Game of Thrones could be treated to a prequel series set thousands of years before the hit fantasy saga, network HBO announced.
According to a statement released to US media last Friday, HBO has ordered a pilot episode of the spinoff -- one of five such projects in the works -- created by the author of the original book series George R.R. Martin along with British screenwriter Jane Goldman.
The statement added that the prequel, if picked up, will give viewers the chance to see "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."
No Game of Thrones spinoffs, however, will be broadcast until after the much-anticipated eighth and final season of the phenomenally popular show, expected in 2019.
Martin has said that fans should not expect to see any of the current cast involved in those projects, according to entertainment website Variety.
