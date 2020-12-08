HBO Reveals Premiere Date For Second 'Euphoria' Special Episode

Los Angeles: HBO has announced that its second special episode of the hit teen drama “Euphoria” will drop on January 24, 2021. Titled “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, the episode will focus on Hunter Schafer’s character Jules and follow her “over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year”, HBO said in a statement.

Schafer co-wrote the episode with series creator Sam Levinson and also serve as co-executive producer. The first special “Trouble Don’t Last Always”, featuring Emmy-winner Zendaya as Rue andColman Domingoas her sponsor Ali, was aired on December 6 on HBO and received an early streaming premiere on HBO Max.

The series wasrenewed for a second seasonby HBO shortly after its June 2019 debut, but production was derailed by the global coronavirus pandemic, leading to the filming of these two special episodes, which werefirst announcedback in October. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.