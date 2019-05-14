English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HBO Says Jaime Lannister's Regrown Hand in Game of Thrones was Only in a Promo Still
First, there was a takeaway coffee cup and now there is a hand for it in "Game of Thrones".
Image courtesy: Twitter
First, there was a takeaway coffee cup and now there is a hand for it in Game of Thrones. Jaime Lannister's right hand, which had been severed in the season three of the HBO series, made a reappearance in a promotional photo of the show's latest episode The Bells.
In the penultimate episode of the eighth and final season, when Jaime (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) reunites with his sister Cersei, the hand makes a comeback.
After the debacle of the coffee cup, which the network later erased from the show, fans noticed another gaffe. However, HBO told Fox News on Monday that the error did not make it into the actual episode but only appeared in a promotional still.
But there was no stopping the fans on social media.
"Another editing blunder. Jaime's grown a hand! #GoT" wrote a fan on Twitter, alongside the still in which one can see the right hand peeping as Jaime hugged Cersei," wrote a fan on Twitter.
"Wonderful, Jaime's hand magically healed in, It's the magic of their love. Lol," said another.
"A random coffee cup was left around the set of episode four. Episode five: Jaime's hand grows back. Back to back!" said a dismayed fan on the microblogging site.
"People losing their minds over the Starbucks cup last week or Jaime's hand this week are just the worst kind of people. If a 1-second long mistake that doesn't detract from the story at all ruins an entire show for you, maybe you're the problem," said another.
The show has been receiving brickbats for the below par script-writing and poor portrayal of women.
"For those who are defending D&D after this episode, explain to me why Jaime's hand grew back... THIS SEASON IS THE WORST EVER, IN EVERY WAY! NOW F**K OFF @GameOfThrones," a user wrote.
In the third season, Jaime had his dominant hand cut off by enemy soldiers when he defends Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) from being sexually assaulted. When he goes back to King's Landing to be with Cersei (Lena Headey), she gets a gold prosthetic hand made for him.
