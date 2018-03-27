English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HBO Set To Serve Up A Serena Williams Documentary
Serena Williams is shown managing her pregnancy, navigating being a new mother and a newlywed, while also journeying back to the tennis court (as the trailer shows).
Serena Williams (AP Images)
Being Serena, a new five-part series to premiere on HBO, followed the tennis star through her very full personal and professional life, Deadline reports.
Serena Williams is shown managing her pregnancy, navigating being a new mother and a newlywed, while also journeying back to the tennis court (as the trailer shows).
Williams has won 39 Grand Slam titles, four Olympic Gold Medals and the most women's singles match victories in Grand Slam history. She has been deemed Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2015 and was a four-time winner of the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year (most recently in 2015).
Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports, noted of WIlliams, “Even though she has been in the spotlight since her teenage years, Serena continues to capture the imagination.”
Four months after besting her sister Venus in the final match of the Australian Open, Williams revealed that she and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, were expecting their first child. She was eight weeks pregnant when she won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title.
Williams will return to the tennis circuit this spring to compete in her first Grand Slam of the year at the French Open, in late May.
Being Serena debuts May 2nd on HBO.
