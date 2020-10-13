HBO Sets Premiere Date for 'His Dark Materials' Season Two

Los Angeles: The second season of the fantasy drama television series “His Dark Materials” will premiere on November 16 on HBO, the network has announced. Based on Philip Pullman’s three-part epic novel series of the same name, the show is a HBO and BBC co-production.

“His Dark Materials” follows two children — Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and Will Parry (Amir Wilson) — who embark on a magical adventure through parallel universes in which science, theology and magic are entwined. According to Deadline, the announcement comes as the team behind the series, including writer Jack Thorne, is readying scripts for a potential third season, which is yet to be commissioned.

Returning cast members include James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby are joining the series in the upcoming season.

“His Dark Materials” is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. The show will also be available on the streaming platform HBO Max.