HBO Turning The Last of Us Into TV Series with Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl's Creator

The Last of Us has been loved by all as a video game filled with action and adventure. After being a hit among the players as a PlayStation video game, The Last of Us will soon feature as a TV drama.

Television network HBO announced officially on Twitter on Thursday about the adaptation. It also revealed that the series will be co-written and produced by the creative director of the game, Neil Druckmann. Chernobyl's creator Craig Mazini is also part of the series.

Soon, Craig and Neil made it official through their respective Twitter accounts. This is the first time when a PlayStation Productions is being turned into a TV series. The adaptation will be executively produced by Carolyn Strauss, along with Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog – the developer of the video game.

The Last of Us revolves around a post-apocalypse scenario, depicting the relationship between Joel and Ellie. While Joel is a smuggler in the new world, the latter is a teenager and can act as a probable cure for a deadly pandemic.

In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig praised Neil Druckmann, calling him “the finest storyteller working in the video game medium.”

Meanwhile, Neil said he loved and admired Craig’s approach to the narrative. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of 5 to life as a television show,” he added.

