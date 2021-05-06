movies

HBO Unveils 'House of The Dragon' Character Looks, See Pics
HBO Unveils 'House of The Dragon' Character Looks, See Pics

House of The Dragon

House of The Dragon

HBO has released the first pictures of 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of The Dragon'.

After some set pictures unofficially surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of some of the characters’ looks in the upcoming series, the makers of Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon have shared on social media some character images.

House of the Dragon is set a few hundred years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the Dance of the Dragons. The cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel among others.

Here’s the first look of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Here’s the first look at The Sea Snake.

Here’s the first look at Alicent Hightower & Otto Hightower.

It has been revealed in recent weeks that there are currently multiple shows set within the Game of Thrones universe in the works at HBO and HBO Max. Among those is a series adaptation of George RR Martin’s novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg. Martin is an executive producer on all of the shows.

first published:May 06, 2021, 08:23 IST