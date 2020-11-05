HBO's 'Scenes From A Marriage' Adds Actor Sunita Mani

Los Angeles: Actor Sunita Mani, known for starring in popular Netflix show “GLOW”, has boarded the cast of HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage”. A limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries, the show will feature actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in the lead.

Mani will star in the series in a supporting role, reported Deadline. Bergman’s iconic six-part series was written and directed by the filmmaker for Swedish television, while the upcoming HBO remake will be adapted and helmed by “The Affair” co-creator Hagai Levi.

The new version will re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Endeavor Content are producing the limited series. Chastain and Isaac will also executive produce.

Mani, who became popular after playing Arthie in “GLOW”, currently stars in romantic comedy”Save Yourselves”. She also featured in Amazon and Blumhouse’s suspense thriller”Evil Eye”.