HC Judge's Comment on Rolls Royce Entry Tax 'Personally Offended' Actor Vijay Thalapathy

Months after being fined Rs 1 lakh in the Rolls Royce imported cars case by Madras High Court, South star Thalapathy Vijay has said that a single judge’s comment had personally offended the actor. Through his counsel, Vijay has said that the judge’s comment made him feel guilty. The actor’s counsel argued this during a hearing in the High Court on behalf of actor Vijay. He had filed an appeal objecting to certain areas of the court’s judgment.

Vijay had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a tax exemption on a Rolls Royce car imported from the UK. In July this year, Justice S.M. Subramaniam had dismissed the case and fined him Rs 1 lakh. The judge ordered the actor contribute Rs 1 lakh to the Chief’ Minister’s Corona Relief Fund as a fine.

In its judgment, the court ruled that the “actors should be real heroes and not reel heroes”. The court had condemned Vijay for not mentioning his profession in the case document.

The judgment in this high-profile case became a talking point on social media with netizens divided in their opinions for and against Vijay. It was being alleged that Vijay had evaded tax, even though he was only asking for an exemption for entry tax after paying all necessary taxes.

Later, an appeal was filed in the High Court on behalf of actor Vijay objecting to certain parts of the judgment. The case was taken up for hearing on Monday, October 25. Vijay’s counsel argued that the single judge’s comment had personally offended him and that his comments had made him feel guilty.

“We have paid the outstanding tax. Therefore, the opinion expressed by the judge that the entry tax was not paid and the case was pursued seeking tax exemption is also unnecessary,” he added

The case was adjourned without mentioning the date of the next hearing.

In 2012, Vijay had imported a Rolls Royce luxury car from the UK. He was ordered by an official to pay the entry tax on the imported car. He moved Madras High Court challenging the order and seeking a ban on the imposition of entry tax on foreign luxury cars, where 20% of the car’s total price has to be paid.

Later, Vijay agreed to pay the entry tax on his imported luxury car. However, on July 13, the Madras High Court’s single-judge bench ordered him to pay the due tax within a fortnight along with the fine of Rs 1 lakh for seeking exemption for entry tax.

