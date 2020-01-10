Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HC Reserves Order on Fox Plea Challenging Decision to Give Credit to Laxmi's Lawyer in Chhapaak

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer Aparna Bhat's contention is that the filmmakers have not given due acknowledgment to her in the film's credits.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on Fox Star Studio's plea challenging a trial court decision asking it to give credit to Aparna Bhat, the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Justice Pratibha M Singh will pass order on Saturday on the producer's plea. A Delhi court had on Thursday directed the makers to give credit to advocate Aparna Bhat in the movie for sharing "necessary inputs" with the director.

The court had said that the contribution of Bhat needs to be acknowledged by adding the line 'Aparna Bhat continues to fight the cases of sexual and physical violence against women' during the screening of the film.

"The said line on screen may be with a rider that the same is with the court order," the court had said.

Chhapaak is based on Laxmi's life, and Deepika Padukone plays a character based on Laxmi in the film. Bhat's contention is that the filmmakers have not given due acknowledgment to her in the film's credits.

The advocate, who played a pivotal role in real life to ensure justice was served to Laxmi in the case fought at Patiala House Courts, took to Facebook and wrote a few posts to vent her ire, and also announced that she would be taking the makers of Chhapaak to court.

Watch the movie's trailer here:

