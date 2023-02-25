The frenzy around RRR and its super hit track Naatu Naatu doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. Acclaimed by a number of prestigious awards, the track by MM Keeravani has shattered several geographical barriers, keeping it a constant on party playlists. The song is not just a hit in India but across the border as well. And not just the song, the movie is also wreaking havoc at international awards. RRR has bagged 4 awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards with the film bagging Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Original song for Naatu Naatu and Best Stunts.

SS Rajamouli delivered a moving acceptance speech for Best Stunts as he received the trophy. He also dedicated the award to India, and said ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan.’

In Oscars 2023, RRR has been nominated for the song Naatu Naatu which was picturised on Ram and his co-star Jr NTR. Recently the actor shared what his reaction would be if the SS Rajamouli directorial bags the Academy Award. Speaking to the media in the USA, he said that if Naatu Naatu wins the award then someone will have to “wake him up".

“I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit," he told ABC channel.

The actor also talked about how the song was shot in Ukraine just three months before the war. “We shot for 15 days at the presidential palace. “Ukraine is beautiful. I wanted to visit Ukraine as a tourist after the filming of our film,” he added.

The entire RRR team will be present in the US for the Oscars 2023, which is scheduled to happen on March 13. Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose earlier attended the Oscars luncheon. Ram Charan has arrived in New York and has appeared on the Good Morning Show and will now make his way to Los Angeles to join other RRR team members. Since there was a bereavement (Taraka Ratna’s demise) in Jr NTR’s family, the actor is likely to arrive a little later.

Read all the Latest Movies News here