He Asked Me If I Masturbate: Actress Accused Luv Ranjan of Sexual Harassment; He Denies

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to face sexual harassment allegations. An anonymous actress talked to a daily and said that Ranjan harassed her on the sets of Pyaar ka Punchnama (2011), his first film.The actress, in a conversation with Mid-Day, said, “I was at Kumar Mangat’s office and Abhishek Pathak, his son, was the producer. I’m not sure whether or not he was present that day because I didn’t see him or interact with him. The director, Luv Ranjan, and the cinematographer were sitting in a room and calling the girls in one by one. The girl who went in before me came out with an ashen look and seemed uncomfortable. She hurriedly left. Then I went in. The room was properly lit for an audition and there was a proper camera set up, etc. They asked me to give an introduction, which was totally normal, totally legitimate.”She further said, “Luv asked me to strip down to my bra and panties. He said he wanted to see my body so he could check if I needed to lose weight. He said they were not recording anything and the cinematographer would also leave the room, so I needn’t worry. After that, it all gets blurry. My heart was pounding and I rushed out saying I had to leave and wasn’t comfortable with it. I went home and tried to forget about it.”She added, “Then he asked me if I used condoms. The last straw was him asking me if I masturbate. By then, I was scared and asked if I could leave. He said I shouldn't misunderstand him, and called the three guys into the room and asked them, "Do you trust me enough as a director, that if I were to ask you to drop your pants, you would?"The incident allegedly transpired eight years ago when she was called by casting director Vicky Sidana for the auditions of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.Luv Ranjan has denied all the allegations. He said in a statement, “It’s so absurd that I don’t know what to say except that I deny it. I don’t know how to react to an anonymous allegation beyond this and am willing to face any legitimate enquiry.”