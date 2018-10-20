He Asked Me To Sleep With Him: TV Actor Rahul Raj Accuses Mushtaq Shiekh of Molestation

TV actor Rahul Raj Singh has accused Mushtaq Shiekh of sexual harassment and has alleged that the renowned Bollywood screenwriter molested him multiple times and promised him roles in return, reports Mid-day.Singh, who had hit headlines a couple of years ago when he was charged with abetting suicide of his the then-girlfriend, popular TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee, has recounted his ordeal of how Shiekh allegedly destroyed his career when he refused to give in.“Shaikh, who was considered an influential person in Bollywood, insisted to meet me in late hours for discussing some projects. After the second and third meeting, he started calling me at 3:00 AM or 4:00 AM. One night, he called me up at a coffee shop in Bandra at 11:00 after which he took me to his home. His house had only one room with a single bed and film posters on the wall," Singh said.“Shaikh said to me, 'I'm going to do something to you which you're going to enjoy. It'll be different but you'll like it.' I got scared and told him that I know your family. I'm not against your preferences but I'm your friend and every relationship is not about sex. He said, 'Don’t worry! Next time you’ll be ready.'"Singh went on to claim that he lost many TV shows because he refused to sleep with Shiekh.“I was chosen for a TV serial called Amber Dhara. I was popular as the first blind hero on national television. Then I got a call from Mushtaq, telling me that he was the one who had chosen me for the role. That destroyed my confidence and self-belief. Then I was signed up for another show called Mata Ki Chowki. He extended his offer again, that I could sleep with him to keep my job, but I refused. My character was written out of the show soon," Singh claimed.Singh further claimed he eventually left the TV industry 10 years ago.“I used to earn around Rs 3-4 lakh per month in those days. I owe answers to my friends and fans as to why I quit TV. It was because of Mushtaq Shiekh. I told my parents the same thing 10 years ago: I can’t do this, because I will be forced to sleep with someone."Shiekh hasn't yet responded to Singh's claims. News18 has reached out to Shiekh regarding Singh's allegations, but he did not immediately respond to our request for comment. The story will be updated as and when he gets back.Many prominent names from the entertainment industry such as Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Anu Malik among others have been accused of sexual harassment, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.​