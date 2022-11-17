‘He Didn’t Need To Practice Too Much’: SS Rajamouli Lauds Jr NTR's Dance Skills

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR was released in March this year and received rave reviews from critics and audiences around the world. After an impressive run in the theatres across Japan, RRR has now taken the big screen in Chicago by storm. At a recent screening in Chicago, director SS Rajamouli shared that he has a deep respect for Jr NTR, stating he has always been in awe of the actor’s work. The filmmaker has teamed up with Jr NTR on four projects so far, and he has never failed to express his admiration for the actor’s acting and dancing prowess.

During an interaction at RRR’s Chicago screening, when SS Rajamouli was asked about the dancing skills of Jr NTR in the period action film, he said, “Tarak is a fantastic dancer. He didn’t need to practice too much.”

He also praised the actor’s dedication by talking about the amount of hard work that went into filming the dance sequences during the shoot of RRR. Rajamouli stated that after 12 hours of shooting every day, Jr NTR used to go back and rehearse for another 2 to 3 hours for the following day’s shoot.

Recently, SS Rajamouli confirmed that RRR will have a sequel, which is currently in the development stage. In an interaction with India Today, the Baahubali franchise director said that his father is a story writer for all his films. “We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he is working on the story,” shared Rajamouli.

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under the colonial rule of the British. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR emerged as one of the biggest Indian releases of all time with a monstrous collection of Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

