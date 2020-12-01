He Exceeded My Expectations: John David Washington On 'Tenet' Director Christopher Nolan

New Delhi: “Tenet” star John David Washington is all in praise for Christopher Nolan as he believed his collaboration with the ace filmmaker has helped him improve his own craft. Washington, formerly a professional football player and popular for movies such as Spike Lee’s “BlackKklansman” and “Monster”, plays the main lead in Nolan’s new movie. Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the Warner Bros film also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Clemence Poesy. Washington said Nolan is like a “hero” to him and when the opportunity to work with the director came up, he didn’t hesitate to say yes to it.

“Working with a hero of mine brought me great excitement at the prospect, and there was no telling what he had in mind for me. And so when I finally got to read the script, it is such an incredible, unique, original idea, it got me even more excited about how we’re going to do thishow we’re going to bring this to life. “And step-by-step we were doing it. Day by day, week by week, we were getting it done, and it was a great experience,” the 36-year-old actor said in an exclusive transcript shared with .