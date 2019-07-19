Take the pledge to vote

He Gives Me So Much Respect, Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed, Says Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh

Kareena Kapoor says it intrigues her why Diljit Dosanjh, despite being her biggest fan, does not talk to her when they work together.

July 19, 2019
He Gives Me So Much Respect, Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed, Says Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh
Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh on Dance India Dance. (Image: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh)
Kareena Kapoor says Diljit Dosanjh, her co-actor of two films Udta Punjab and Good News, is her biggest fan. She made this revelation recently on the set of Dance India Dance during Diljit and Kriti Sanon’s visit to promote their film Arjun Patiala.

“I’d like to say that Diljit is my biggest fan,” she said, adding, “But it always intrigues me why he chooses to not talk to me whenever working together and shooting for a film.”

Revealing that she listens to Dijit’s hit song Proper Patola on loop whenever she can, Kareena said, “In fact, he has showered me with so much respect that there have been times when I have felt a little embarrassed. I have enormous respect for him and his craft.”

Notably, Diljit—a singing sensation and a star in Punjabi films—made his Bollywood debut in 2016 opposite Kareena in Udta Punjab. He says that he is such a fanboy of hers that he still gets jitters sometimes while talking to her. This, despite having worked with her twice and making a song (Kylie + Kareena) on her.

“It is fun to work with Kareena. She can do the same scene over and over again without losing her spontaneity. But even today, I get nervous while having a conversation with her," he earlier told Mid-Day.

Addressing Kareena’s complaint again on DID, he said, “I am a huge fan and when a fan meets their idol, they usually are speechless.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kareena is charging a whopping Rs 3 crore per episode to judge the popular dance reality show.

