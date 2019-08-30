He Has the Most Amazing Sense of Humour, Says Tabu About Jawaani Jaaneman Co-Star Saif Ali Khan

Tabu, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in their upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, says the Omkara actor has the most amazing sense of humour.

"Saif is amazing. He has the most amazing sense of humour. There are very few people who have a great sense of humour and Saif is one of them," Tabu told IANS.

The two actors have previously worked together in films such as Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. "I knew the whole collaboration will be great. For somebody I have known for almost 30 years. Since our first films, we have known each other as friends and we have worked with each other," she added.

Talking about what made her say yes to doing the film, Tabu earlier told IANS, "I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go."

A coming-of-age story, Jawaani Jaaneman is a funny take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life. Talking about Tabu’s coming on board, Saif said in a statement, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it will release on November 29.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.