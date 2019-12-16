Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

He is a Dabangg Player: Salman Khan on MS Dhoni

Salman Khan was promoting 'Dabangg 3' on a show and was asked to name his favourite player from the Indian cricket team. Kiccha Sudeep also accompanied the actor.

IANS

December 16, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Superstar Salman Khan's favourite cricketer is none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. "He is a Dabangg player," so said Chulbul Pandey on Sunday.

On Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live, Salman spoke about his bond with batsman Kedar Jadhav and how much he admires the 'dabangg' style of the former India captain Dhoni.

[caption id="attachment_2425499" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Actors Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep and former India cricketer Irfan Pathan at the Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live. Actors Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep and former India cricketer Irfan Pathan at the Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.[/caption]

"I personally know Kedar Jadhav...Also, my favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. He is a Dabangg player," Salman said.

Salman was accompanied by his co-star Kiccha Sudeep, who is playing the villain in the third installment of the Dabangg series. "My favourite player is the one who plays well on that day. But what we see as fans is the respect each player has towards each other," Sudeep said.

"We can visibly see the players stand and cheer for the achievements of their teammates - with such a positive attitude, we can freely have our favourites. My all time favourite has to be Anil Kumble sir, and I also like Rohit Sharma," Sudeep added.

Salman and Sudeep will be seen in Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to release on December 20.

