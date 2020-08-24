'He is Conscious, He Recognised Me': Son Gives SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has regained consciousness and was able to hold a threadbare sign-language conversation with his son who visited him in the hospital today, according to a Monday evening video message from his visibly elated son, SP Charan.

Charan put out a longer than usual video bulletin on Monday, a regular update that he has been broadcasting since his father and legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam plunged thousands of fans in misery with his hospital admission after contracting the coronavirus.

In the video message, Charan said: "I had gone to visit Dad. I think it's about two weeks since I saw him last. He is awake. His medication is weaning out, which is putting him under sedation. Though not wide awake, as there are still residual effects of the sedation. He saw me. he recognised me. I had a brief conversation with him. I asked him how he was doing.... He gave me a Thumbs Up sign..."

Balasubrahmanyam's health has been an emotive issue over the last fortnight in Tamil Nadu. Not just his fans, the cinema community in the state had responded with immense pain and concern over his hospitalsiation. Meanwhile, this morning, news spread that the singer had tested negative for Covid-19. While admitting that he had cleared that broadcast, Charan said was an error of oversight.

As of Monday, according to the hospital's bulletin. Balasubrahmanyam was on the support of ventilator and ECMO, but clinically stable.