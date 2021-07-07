'He is Forever', South Stars Mourn Dilip Kumar's Demise

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday. He was 98. Several actors from film industries of South India took to social media to pay tribute.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote: “An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry. Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced, an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Actor Prakash Raj, who has also worked in several Bollywood films, tweeted: “A legend… an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji… RIP."

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted: “Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend. His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar."

Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty tweeted: “The legend bids Adieu. For me it’s a personal loss, we started our career from you at #FTII Thank you for all those wonderful timeless performances. Rest In Eternal Peace sir".

Tamil actor Siddharth tweeted: “One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today’s generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever."

Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Dilip Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. His understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it.

Malayalam actor Mammootty wrote, “Farewell to the legendary thespian. I’ve been graced by your love and affection every time I’ve met you. Your kindness and words made one feel like your own. Farewell to my all time favourite actor. There’s nobody like you. Before you or after you. #Dilipkumar."

Mahesh Babu wrote, “A timeless legend.. His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world. A huge loss for Indian cinema…Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir. You will be terribly missed Folded hands."

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. His funeral takes place in Santacruz on Wednesday.

