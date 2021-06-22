He Is Of My Father’s Age: Avika Gor On Having A Secret Child With Manish Raisinghan

Actress Avika Gor is a popular face in the world of television. A while back, she was leading the headlines for her drastic weight loss. Now, there are rumours surrounding a relationship with her Sasural Simar Ka co-actor Manish Raisinghan and having a “secret child” together. Manish and Avika, who play on-screen husband and wife in the daily soap, have also co-directed several short films. However, the actress doesn’t seem to be quite pleased with the latest rumours surrounding the two.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Avika opened about her relationship and said Manish will always be close to her as a friend as she has learned a lot from him. Avika added that the way Manish keeps the child within him alive at such a mature age inspires her every day.

The actress added that she fails to understand how rumours develop surrounding a relationship with so much age gap. “He’s 18 years older than me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I’m like ‘yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he’s almost my father’s age),” Avika said.

Last year, Avika confessed her love for MTV Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani. We often get to see Milind appearing on her Instagram timeline.

Meanwhile, Manish tied the nuptial knot with Sangeita Chauhaan in June 2020. Reacting to the rumours, Manish had said that even Sangeita “mistook” them “to be a couple” initially, reported the Times of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here