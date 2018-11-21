English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
Raveena Tandon has a little DeepVeer story to share. Read on.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram)
As India gushes over every new picture and detail about newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, actor Raveena Tandon has shared a little story too about Bollywood newest power-couple.
Congratulating DeepVeer, Raveena shared the incident through a tweet on Tuesday. “Touch wood! Soo happy! letting you in a secret @RanveerOfficial ,on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago, she said “Ranveer makes me feel I’m home “ I’ll never forget those words ,and truly she looks like she’s Home. Godbless you both,” she wrote.
After their fairy-tale Lake Como wedding, Deepika and Ranveer reached Bengaluru on Tuesday for their wedding reception. They got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer will host two nuptial receptions in India. The first will be organised at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on November 21 for Deepika’s friends, family and relatives in the Karnataka capital.
The second will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.
On the work front, while Deepika hasn’t announced her next project yet, Ranveer has several big-budget films lined up—Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht.
