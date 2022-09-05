'He Must Use His Real Name When He's Converted': Kangana Ranaut To Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to headlines for her controversial statements. This time the actress has targetted a noted filmmaker. Taking a potshot at Mahesh Bhatt, the actress posted a series of videos and alleged that his real name was Aslam, not Mahesh Bhatt. Kangana further inquired why the filmmaker was concealing his name. She further stated that Mahesh should use his actual name and not represent a “certain religion” once he had “converted.”

On Sunday, Kangana shared it on her Instagram stories and released a series of clips featuring Mahesh Bhatt. The actress made some claims about Mahesh, his real name and faith with the footage. She remarked beside a clip from Mahesh’s old speech, “Mahesh Ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence.”

Sharing another clip from the same video, the actress wrote, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam, he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan). It is a beautiful name, why hide it?”

Another clip shared by Kangana was accompanied by a statement on Mahesh’s name and said, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion when he has converted.”

The actress accused the director of nearly assaulting her in 2020 when she rejected Dhokha directed by his daughter Pooja Bhatt. Kangana also made an indirect jab at Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter, star Alia Bhatt, earlier this year, before the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She posted on her Instagram Stories saying that the film’s blunder was “wrong casting,” referring to Alia as “daddy’s angel” and Mahesh as “movie mafia.”

