1-min read

He was Magic on Set, Says Radhika Madan on Working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium

Directed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
He was Magic on Set, Says Radhika Madan on Working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium
Image: Instagram/Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan, who will next be seen playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in their forthcoming film Angrezi Medium, is in complete awe of the actor.

Talking about her experience of working with the Piku star in the Homi Adjania directorial, she told Mid-Day, “It was the easiest project for me because acting is all about reacting to someone's performance. Irrfan sir was magic on set and made the process effortless. I got to learn so much merely by observing him."

Notably, Radhika has also got to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be playing a cop in the film, which is the sequel to the 2017 social drama Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

On working with Kareena, Radhika said, "Being in the same frame as her was a dream come true for me."

Meanwhile, on what made her want to do the film, Kareena earlier told PTI, "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film."

Notably, Angrezi Medium is Irrfan’s first project after his return from London, where he was for a while getting treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

