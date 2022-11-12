'He Was Under ALot Of Stress': Vishwapreet Kaur On Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Demise

The TV industry plunged into grief after the news of actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s untimely demise came in. According to reports from several media outlets, Siddhaanth collapsed while working out at the gym. Siddhaanth’s fans and colleagues, including actress Vishwapreet Kaur, were in a state of shock upon hearing the reports of his death.

Vishwapreet, when asked if the actor was in stress, said “Which actor isn’t? He was under a lot of stress. This city is stressful.” She used to advise him to do yoga to reduce his stress levels.

Kaveri Priyam, another colleague of Siddhaanth from serial Ziddi Dil Maane Na, was also saddened on hearing this news. In a chat with The Times of India, Kaveri said that for once she couldn’t believe the news of Siddhaanth’s death. Kaveri revealed that she received a message from the Mamta actor at 11:07 AM and it stated, “Hey What’s up how are you”.

The Wagle Ki Duniya actress replied to the message at 14:00 PM, asking him to meet her. However, she then got to know that Siddhaanth passed away. She got the biggest shock of her life on hearing this news. Kaveri couldn’t believe that Siddhaanth, who was so fit and fine, could die all of a sudden.

She remembered Siddhaanth telling her that he has got his daughter admitted to a good college in Pune. She told The Times of India that Siddhaanth was extremely happy to see the huge campus of her daughter’s college. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress expressed concern over the fact that fit actors like Siddhaanth are losing their lives at such young ages.

Apart from these actresses, Gautam Rode, Aditya Deshmukh, Shaleen Malhotra and others have also expressed their condolences to Siddhaanth’s family. Siddhaanth last essayed an important role in serials like Zee TV’s Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Dangal TV’s Control Room.

