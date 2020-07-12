Health and Safety Comes First to Us, Says Ekta Kapoor on Parth Samthaan Testing Positive For Covid-19

Balaji Telefilms’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for coronavirus. The production house has issued a statement, confirming the case.

"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets," they wrote said in the statement.

Producer Ekta Kapoor re-tweeted the statement on her handle and wrote, "All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care. Jai Mata Di."

Recently, taking to social media, Parth confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus. "Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested positive for Covid-19," he wrote.

Parth urged all those who came in contact with him lately to get themselves tested. "I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he added.

The actor had been shooting for the show over the past few days.

Also, Karan Patel, who will be playing the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in the show has issued a statement regarding the same.