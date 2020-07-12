Health and Safety Comes First to Us, Says Ekta Kapoor on Parth Samthaan Testing Positive For Covid-19

Balaji Telefilms’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for coronavirus. The production house has issued a statement, confirming the case.
"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets," they wrote said in the statement.
July 12, 2020
Producer Ekta Kapoor re-tweeted the statement on her handle and wrote, "All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care. Jai Mata Di."
All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji.— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2020
Take care.
Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9aSYXtKCY0
Recently, taking to social media, Parth confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus. "Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested positive for Covid-19," he wrote.
Parth urged all those who came in contact with him lately to get themselves tested. "I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he added.
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇
The actor had been shooting for the show over the past few days.
Also, Karan Patel, who will be playing the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in the show has issued a statement regarding the same.
View this post on Instagram
This is an official statement on behalf of Karan Patel issued by his publicist Avantika sinha. " karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him. This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass." #karanpatel #viralbhayani @viralbhayani