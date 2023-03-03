Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, in a recent interview, revealed that he witnessed the murder of his friend. MC Stan, who often talks about “street life” and his days in the slums of Mumbai, narrated the horrific incident on The Ranveer Show. The rapper revealed that it was his friend’s birthday and he was at the celebrations. After MC Stan’s friend cut the birthday cake, he was attacked by a sharp object and was stabbed to death.

The rapper added that the whole incident of watching his friend being murdered in front of his own eyes left him quite disturbed. MC Stan further said the fight was over a girl and then urged his fans to never harm anyone or get into an argument over a girl.

MC Stan also talked about how he has become close to his mother in the past few years. He said that he never thought his parents would be his close friends but over the years, he has grown so close to them that he shares everything with his mother and has a great bonding with his father.

The Bigg Boss 16 winner also talked about his girlfriend Anam Shaikh aka Buba, his fan following and his plans for upcoming projects in the interview. The rapper won the 16th season of Bigg Boss last month. He was awarded a car and prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh.

On the work front, it has been reported by several media publications that the Basti Ka Hasti singer will mark his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The rumours about MC Stan featuring in Jawan started after a fan page on Twitter shared that he has been contacted by the makers of the film. Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan will reportedly have a cameo appearance by Deepika. The movie is expected to release in theatres around June.

