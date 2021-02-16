Heartbroken Akshay Kumar Mourns Death of Kesari Co-star Sandeep Nahar, Says Life's Unpredictable

Actor Akshay Kumar has mourned the death of co-actor Sandeep Nahar. Nahar killed himself by hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police. Akshay and Nahar had worked together in Bollywood film Kesari. Remembering the time he spent with the late actor, Akshay in a tweet urged fans to seek help when feeling low.

"Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul," he wrote on Instagram.

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

Before taking the drastic step on Monday, Nahar shared a long note stating that he was going to end his life and no one from his family should be made responsible for it. Hinting at his relationship with wife Kanchan, and professional challenges forced him to take the step.

As police await post-mortem report, late actor Sandeep Nahar’s Facebook video that has a ‘suicide note’ is deleted. Sources at police reveal they have not deleted the post as its digital evidence and are still investigating the case, but the 32-year-old actor Facebook post which had a video along with a long ‘suicide note’ has gone missing from his social media account.

In his now deleted suicide note, the late actor expressed his disappointment by the politics and lack of professionalism in the industry and also wrote about how he was replaced in some projects after being finalised. Hitting at Bollywood by calling it very practical and emotionless industry.

The police were alerted about the alleged suicide on Monday evening. On reaching his residence, Vasudhara Apartment in Goregaon, the cops learnt that when the actor had locked himself in his room, after repeated attempts to get a response, his wife Kanchan Sharma and the owner of the rented apartment along with a carpenter broke opened the door to find Nahar hanging on the fan. The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival and his body was taken back to the residence. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and further PM report for further investigation says DCP Vishal Thakur.

Sandeep Nahar had shared the screen with the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput and Akshar Kumar in MS Dhoni: The untold story and Dhoni and Akki’s Kesari respectively. He was also part of ALTBalaji web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Zee5’s Shukrana and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana.