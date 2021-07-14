Heartbroken Mandira Bedi Shares Emotional Post Remembering Late Husband Raj Kaushal

Days after Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal’s death, the heartbroken actress has taken to Instagram to share an emotional post remembering his “Raji." In Mandira’s latest post, she shared a picture of what appeared to be a white tissue with Raji written on it. “Miss you Raji," Mandira wrote and dropped a broken heart emoji. Raj Kaushal died due to a heart attack at the age of 49 on June 30. Mandira and Raj married in 1999. The duo welcomed son Vir on June 17, 2011. The couple had adopted Tara, who is just four years old, in July last year.

After the death of her husband, Mandira Bedi posted a couple of throwback photos with Raj Kaushal and accompanied them with a broken heart icon.

Kaushal was known for films like “Shaadi Ka Laddoo" and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi". He also produced Onir’s acclaimed drama “My Brother… Nikhil". His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

Onir, who was one of the first people from the industry to pay condolences on social media, remembered Kaushal for trusting and backing his 2005 directorial “My Brother… Nikhil". “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," the director tweeted.

