News18» News»Movies»Heartiest Congratulations: Fans Celebrate the Birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Daughter
Heartiest Congratulations: Fans Celebrate the Birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Daughter

Take a look at some of the best reactions from excited fans on social media, who have been showering Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with best wishes on the birth of their daughter.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian cricket team skipper shared the happy news on Twitter on Monday. Anushka was taken to the Breach Candy hopital in Mumbai on Monday morning and the news broke at around 4 P.M in the afternoon.

Taking to Twitter, Virat shared a post in Hindi and English which read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Read: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Baby LIVE Updates: Virushka Welcomes a Girl, Congratulatory Messages Pour in

As soon as the news dropped, fans flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter with best wishes for the couple. One fan wrote, "Congratulation to both of you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Best of luck for your new inning of life. we all are there with you for cherishing you. we'll enjoy and bookmark all of your happy moments."

Another gushed, "Having a gloomy day, but this news just brightened it up. Heartiest congratulations to you & @AnushkaSharma, captain!"

Take a look at some of the best reactions from excited fans on social media, who have been showering Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with best wishes on the birth of their daughter:

Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August last year with an adorable Instagram post.


