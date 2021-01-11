Heartiest Congratulations: Fans Celebrate the Birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Daughter
Take a look at some of the best reactions from excited fans on social media, who have been showering Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with best wishes on the birth of their daughter.
- Last Updated: January 11, 2021, 17:36 IST
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian cricket team skipper shared the happy news on Twitter on Monday. Anushka was taken to the Breach Candy hopital in Mumbai on Monday morning and the news broke at around 4 P.M in the afternoon.
Taking to Twitter, Virat shared a post in Hindi and English which read, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."
January 11, 2021
As soon as the news dropped, fans flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter with best wishes for the couple. One fan wrote, "Congratulation to both of you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Best of luck for your new inning of life. we all are there with you for cherishing you. we'll enjoy and bookmark all of your happy moments."
Congratulation to both of you.♥️ @imVkohliand @AnushkaSharma .Best of luck for your new inning of life. we all are there with you for cherishing you. we'll enjoy and bookmark all of your happy moments. pic.twitter.com/UmoOrz7m0K— • (@R0hanDeshmukh_) January 11, 2021
Another gushed, "Having a gloomy day, but this news just brightened it up. Heartiest congratulations to you & @AnushkaSharma, captain!"
Having a gloomy day, but this news just brightened it up. Heartiest congratulations to you & @AnushkaSharma, captain! ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/8SuXynq9rM— Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) January 11, 2021
#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharmaViral Kohli & Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girlMeanwhile Kohli: pic.twitter.com/QsvbRepKqR— Kisslay Jha (@TrollerBabua) January 11, 2021
Congratulations King & Queen ❤️@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/5dC3BemSrL— Virat Kohli Force™ (@TNViratForce) January 11, 2021
May your baby be blessed with good health, love and laughter. ... #Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/Ol7PBnCR6a— Aryan Singh (@Aryansingh00018) January 11, 2021
And It's a Baby GirlCongratulations Big Brother @imVkohliAnd Bhabhi @AnushkaSharma ❤️ #SarkaruVaariPaata#1YearForBlockbusterSLN pic.twitter.com/wjDhdRTMaV— Srinivas Dhf of MB ❤ VK And KAJU ❤ (@Srinivas_sreee) January 11, 2021
Congratulations Virushka ❤️@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharmaFor baby girl ❤️cute si gudiya aai ❤️❤️So happy for you ❤️Wishing for the Health and Happiness for three of you..❤️❤️#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma#virushka pic.twitter.com/Zvj897GRpg— Sukhman (@Sukhman89440291) January 11, 2021
Congratulations@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharmaFor baby girl.May god bless her health ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️#virushka blessed with baby girl #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8BI3NHeDT— ℴ ✨/HB Jonu/Zaan (@_RubyShines) January 11, 2021
#virat and #AnushkaSharma blessed with baby girlCricket lovers rn: pic.twitter.com/dk7wLZUBrd— IG:-AMITCHAUHAN4499❤️ (@amitchauhan449) January 11, 2021
It's a girl #anushkasharma I loveeeee you!!! pic.twitter.com/SXgKr0Oght— Sabah (@sabah_cenatic) January 11, 2021
Welcome to the world, little one! ❤️Warmest Congratulations to both of you #AnushkaSharma #virushka #ViratKohli Also the date 11 is even more special for us now ✨☺️ pic.twitter.com/Wm2TfS9BxD— Mehak (@BtwitsMehak) January 11, 2021
Yes, they are blessed with a babygirl!❤️#ViratKohli | #AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/hlm2osVwJm— (@_NidHiii) January 11, 2021
#ViratKohli & #AnushkaSharma blessed with baby girl.Indian team right now : pic.twitter.com/PEIyy6dJp7— Rohit // Swati Stan (@Rohit_ke_memes) January 11, 2021
Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August last year with an adorable Instagram post.