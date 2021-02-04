Heather Graham Shares Rare Pics with Heath Ledger, Remembers Him with Touching Post

Heather Graham took an emotional stroll down the memory lane. In her latest social media post, she reminisced on her relationship with her former boyfriend, late actor Heath Ledger. Graham found old and unseen photos of the late actor and took a look back at the relationship they had.

The 51-year-old actress, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and remembered her former lover with rare photographs from their time together. The first two of the flashback memories show Graham and Ledger snuggled up to one another. The first was taken when the late star visited Graham on a horror film set, From Hell. The former pair can be seen posing together in Prague. In the next picture, we can see Graham smiling into the camera with her arms around Ledger's shoulders. The last shot showed Ledger taking a shirtless selfie of himself, in what appeared to be a mirror.

Graham and Ledger met when the latter was shooting for A Knight’s Tale. They split after dating briefly for about a year in 2001. Ledger passed away seven years after, at the age of 28. The two managed to remain "good friends" after their split. Ledger later dated his Brokeback Mountain co-star, Michelle Williams. They met on film sets in 2004. The couple became parents to their daughter, Matilda in 2005.They split in 2007. The Oscar-winning actor was also romantically linked to Mary-Kate Olsen before his death. Ledger died five months after due to an accidental prescription-drug overdose.

Ledger was juggling too many films at a time – including his last role The Dark Knight. He was surviving on very little sleep and started relying on multiple combinations of prescriptions to shut his mind off. Following months of physical and mental exhaustion, he died from a lethal cocktail of six drugs extracted from his system. The talented actor was found dead in 2008 in his New York apartment.