'Heaven Must Feel Like Your Kisses': Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Get Mushy in Latest Pic

Actor-model Milind Soman continues to impress healthy lifestyle enthusiasts with his fitness and good health at the age of 56. Milind married Ankita Konwar in 2018 after five years of dating. Ankita is 26 years younger than Milind. The couple often shares pictures of themselves on their Instagram handle. Both recently dropped romantic pictures of themselves. In their latest post, they were seen kissing each other, something that attracted eyeballs to their Instagram.

Sharing the same picture on their Instagram handles, the couple captioned the post with the same line. Dedicating the caption to each other, they wrote, “Heaven must feel like your kisses” followed by a heart emoji.

The romantic picture of the lovely couple has been liked by more than 28,000 Instagram users so far. In the picture, Milind is in a purple shirt, while Ankita is wearing a blue shirt. The two kissed each other; their eyes closed. Fans of the couple replied with a bunch of heart emojis in the comment section. A user wrote, “Both of you are made for each other”

Milind was 52 and Ankita 26 when they got married in 2018. Due to the age gap of 26 years between them, the couple often faces trolling. Through their Instagram posts, they often respond to such trolling by posting romantic pictures of themselves. Their posts show that the love between them has just grown stronger over the years. In an interview with a portal, Ankita had said that she met Milind when she was just recovering from the shocking death of her boyfriend.

Ankita is Milind’s second wife. In 2006, he married actor Mylene but they parted ways following divorce in 2009.

Milind was seen in pivotal roles in Bollywood films like Tarkeeb, 16 December, and Bajirao Mastani. He was also seen in the Four More Shots web series of Amazon Prime Video.

