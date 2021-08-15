Heeramandi: Bhansali Considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Over Rekha for Key Role

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his opulent films such as “Devdas", “Bajirao Mastani" and “Padmaavat", has joined hands with streamer Netflix for his pre-Independence set series, “Heeramandi". Described as a passion project from the director, who just completed 25 years in show business, the series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of “Heeramandi", a dazzling district, during pre-Independent India.

If a report is to be believed, Bhansali was planning to cast Rekha for a key part in the series but now he has decided to drop the idea. As per Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali is now considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “It is believed Rekha has become difficult to direct over the years. Bhansali’s enthusiasm to sign Rekha was considerably dampened by her treatment of director Abhishek Kapoor during the making of Fitoor when Rekha had to be dropped overnight and replaced by Tabu. Rather than face such problems, Sanjay has dropped the idea of casting Rekha and may opt for Aishwarya instead.”

Sanjay Bhansali and Aishwarya have earlier collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish.

Heeramandi is a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the ‘kothas’ which promises Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. This piece-de-resistance will be created by the master filmmaker with an eye for detail and intense intricacies only he is capable of, the streamer said in a statement. Bhansali, 58, called “Heeramandi" an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.

