Heidi Klum Shows Some Leg, Padma Lakshmi Looks Angelic in White at amfAR Gala New York

A bevy of stars turned out for the 2020 amfAR Gala New York on Wednesday night to support AIDS research. Wearing lucite heels, metallic gowns and dresses with high slits, actors, models and fashion designers brought forth their best fashion statements for the gala night.

Held annually, the star-studded event saw the likes of Heidi Klum, Padma Lakshmi, Iman and more attend the fundraiser to support those battling HIV/AIDS.

Supermodel Iman was honored with an award presented by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, alongside Matthew Lopez and Marc Glimcher, for their contributions to the nonprofit's mission to end HIV and AIDS, reported PageSix.

Model and TV show host Padma Lakshmi took the stage to introduce the program, describing the event as an "outpouring of beauty, fashion, and goodwill". Singer Charlie Puth performed at the closing of the event.

Supermodel Heidi Klum attended in a flowing metallic blue gown, which featured a dramatic thigh split and crystal embellishments. Paired with a spherical bag in a similar hue, she turned for the cameras to reveal the gown's long train.

Supermodel Iman was all business in a sleek black gown with white lapels and cuffs. She was the picture of power as she posed effortlessly on the carpet.

American Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour also attended, wearing her signature sunglasses and an exquisitely detailed dress with an unusual print.

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk proved metallics were a popular theme of the night, attending in a silver ankle-length gown with pockets.

Singer Victoria Justice followed the metallic trend, wearing a one-shouldered disco ball gown and box clutch.

Diplo, riding high on the success of his viral hit Old Town Road, showed up in a cowboy-inspired white suit and hat. Softened by the peach florals embroidered on his shirt, he accessorised with a stack of oversized rings.

Padma Lakshmi turned heads in a striking column gown, which featured a central sheer panel.

Charlie Puth wore a powder blue suit, which he took off when he took to the stage to perform. He also pinned a white flower to his lapel.

Coco Rocha chose a mesh pastel jumpsuit detailed with florals.

[caption id="attachment_2490979" align="alignnone" width="200"] Coco Rocha attends the 2020 amfAR New York Gala in New York City. (Image: AP)[/caption]

