'Height of Love', Sonu Sood Appreciates Mountaineer Uma Singh's Gesture

Mountaineer and cyclist Uma Singh has paid a heartfelt tribute to Actor Sonu Sood, who is praised for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and earned a huge fan base. After conquering Africa’s tallest peak Mount Kilimanjaro, Singh described Sonu as ‘the real hero of India’. Dedicating his victory to the actor, Singh said “the only real superhero” Sonu is an inspiration for him.

Singh said that he always wanted to do something for Sonu who stood up for the country in difficult circumstances.

Moved by Singh’s gesture, Sonu shared an appreciation post for him. Sonu expressed his delight to have such fans. The actor shared the video of Singh on Twitter and appreciated his achievement. In the video, Singh can be seen on the peak of the mountain with a bicycle and holding a picture of Sood as he paid tribute to the actor. The Dabangg actor said it is “height of love” by such fans that that keeps him going.

Heights of love! A big applaud to Uma Singh for conquering Mt. Kilimanjaro over a bicycle 🚴 This is the kind of love and support that keeps me going. #GratitudeAndLove #Humbled @CyclistUma 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S1UWdHfYKe — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 18, 2021

Wowwwww.Now I can say that I have been to Mt. Kilimanjaro 😄So proud Uma 🇮🇳 https://t.co/W6qmJthbwn— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 17, 2021

According to news agency ANI, Sonu said he is proud that Singh achieved something so difficult. He said Singh attained this feat by his hard work and determination. Singh is an inspiration for Indian youth.

“I feel so moved by his gesture and words. Such determination at such a young age shows that if our Indian youth fix their hearts at doing something, they will achieve it by all means possible,” said Sonu.

On the work front, Sonu was recently seen in the music video of the song ‘Sath Kya Nibhaoge’. Next, he will be seen in the historical action drama film ‘Prithviraj’. The film is based on the Braj Bhasha epic poem, ‘Prithviraj Raso’, describing the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. Actor Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of Prithviraj. It will be Manushi Chillar’s debut film. Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan will also be seen in pivotal roles.

