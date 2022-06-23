'Heir to Kollywood': Keerthi Suresh's Poem For Vijay on His 48th Birthday

Actress Keerthi Suresh has wished Thalapathy Vijay on his 48th birthday with a beautiful poem and a small note dedicated to the Beast actor. On the occasion of Vijay’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film unveiled three posters of Thalapathy66, which will be titled Varisu in Telugu. Fans from all over the country have reacted positively to the poster.

Meanwhile, Keerthi, the much-loved actress, who co-starred with Vijay in Sarkar, has written a poem wishing Vijay. She wrote on her Twitter page,

“Flower-like mind

Inadequate age

Heir to Kollywood

The name is Commander

“Happy Birthday Vijay sir. Congratulations on making your films a frenetic hit this year as well. We can not wait to see the next movie in the theatre,” she wrote. Keerthi’s post was highly appreciated by all Vijay fans.

On Wednesday, the long-awaited first look of Thalapthy66 was released. Actress Rashmika MAndanna, who plays the female lead in the film, posted the first look about 40 minutes after Vijay did. Rashmika not posting a birthday wish for Vijay has raised many questions and also saddened many of the fans. The film will be released next year on Pongal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.