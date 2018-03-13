English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Helen Mirren And Ian McKellen To Star In The Good Liar
The Good Liar features con artist Roy Courtnay (played by Ian McKellen), who meets a well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (played by Helen Mirren) online.
Helen Mirren poses for photographers next to her wax model at Madame Tussauds in London. (Image: Reuters)
The award-winning actors have been cast the film adaptation of Nicholas Searle's novel.
The thriller will be directed by Bill Condon and produced by New Line Cinema. The film reunites actor Ian McKellen with director Condon: their collaboration in 1998, on the period piece Gods and Monsters, earned each of them an Oscar nomination. They worked together again in 2015 on Mr. Holmes. (Condon most recently helmed Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast.)
The Good Liar features con artist Roy Courtnay (played by McKellen), who meets a well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (played by Helen Mirren) online. Roy finds himself genuinely caring about her, which hampers his intention of a straightforward swindle.
New Line acquired rights to the book two years ago, just after Searle's debut was published in the U.S. by HarperCollins. Searle worked on his novel during a six-month online writing course in July 2014; the novel was finished and published in early 2016.
Jeffrey Hatcher wrote the adapted script; Greg Yolen and Condon are producing.
