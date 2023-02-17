Veteran actress Helen recently recalled a couple of interesting anecdotes from the initial stages of her married life with Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan. Helen and Salim Khan married in 1980, when Salim was already married to Salma Khan, and they had four children together. Recently, during her interview with Salim’s son Arbaaz Khan, while speaking about the ‘wonderful man’ Salim is, Helen recalled Dharmendra’s reaction after he saw the names of Salim’s wife Salma Khan along with Helen in the wedding invite of daughter Alvira.

The Piya Tu Ab To Aaja diva said that when Salim and Salma’s daughter Alvira Khan was getting married to actor Atul Agnihotri in 1995, Salim made sure to add Helen’s name alongside her and Salma’s in the wedding invite.

Recalling how her name was included in Alvira’s wedding invitation with the rest of the family, Helen told Arbaaz in episode three of his chat show The Invincibles, “(When) Alvira was getting married and you all had a wedding invitation card printed and in that card he said ‘Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen Khan and children invite you… And he took it to Dharmendra ji and Dharmendra ji was shocked to see ki mera naam bhi add kiya hai (that my name was also added to the wedding invite)."

Interestingly, Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980. He has four kids from his first wife Prakash Kaur – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. With Hema, Dharmendra shares two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

When Helen and Salim married in 1980, he was already married to Sushila Charak, known now as Salma Khan. Salim and Salma married in 1964, and together they have three sons – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan – and two daughters – Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan.

