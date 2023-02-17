CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Helen Reveals Hiding from Salma Khan When She Was Dating Salim Khan, Says 'I Would Duck...'

Helen married Salim Khan when he was still married to Salma Khan.

Helen married Salim Khan when he was still married to Salma Khan.

Helen got married to Salim Khan when he was already married to Salma Khan, the mother of his children, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira, and Arpita.

In a candid chat with Arbaaz Khan, yesteryear star Helen opened up about becoming a part of Salim Khan’s family. For the unversed, when Helen married Salim Khan, he was already married to Salma Khan, the mother of actor Arbaaz, Salim, and Salman Khan. While it was reportedly a tough situation at home, Salim, Salma, and Helen managed to keep the family together. Years later, Helen is rarely seen missing from a Khan family celebration.

In a new interview with Arbaaz Khan on his chat show, The Invincibles, Helen opened up about how she tiptoed around Salma during the initial days of her and Salim being together. “In the beginning, when I used to pass Bandstand and I would know Salma Khan would be standing on the balcony, I would duck down so that she wouldn’t see me and the car would be empty going past your house. I used to respect her so much," she said.

Arbaaz added that with time, the family’s equation with Helen has changed. It has come down to the fact that Salma calls to question Helen when doesn’t attend a family event. “Now, a stage has come, when you don’t turn up for family functions or normal lunches, the first phone that comes to you is from my mother saying, ‘Helen, where are you, why haven’t you come?'" he said.

Helen added that she was on a call with Salma a day before she shot for the special episode with Arbaaz. “I rang her up yesterday only saying ‘Salma, I’ve come for two days, and I am shooting with your son tomorrow so I won’t be coming tomorrow,'" Helen said.

At a certain point in the episode, Arbaaz pointed out that it must have been a tough phase in her life, to be with someone who was already married. Helen admitted that things were tougher for Salma Khan. “It must have been tough for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you,” she added.

Helen is often spotted at the Khan family gatherings. She was also seen celebrating Salman Khan’s birthday with the whole family in recent years.

