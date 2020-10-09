Helena Bonham Carter to Narrate Animated Version of Quentin Blake's Clown'

Actor Helena Bonham Carter is set to narrate a new animation based on celebrated writer-cartoonist Quentin Blake’s kids book Clown. The Channel 4 Christmas special will be created with hand-drawn animation techniques to capture the essence of Blake’s original artwork, reported Variety.

The half-hour animation will focus on the adventures of a little toy clown, thrown away with a bunch of old toys, as he embarks on a journey to find a new home for himself and his friends. Eagle Eye Drama is producing the show.

Clown’ has always been one of my favourite characters, and it’s wonderful now to see him off the page and running about on his own, Blake said.

Luigi Berio will direct the program, supported by a grant from the BFI’s Young Audiences Content Fund. Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino are overseeing the project as joint creative directors.