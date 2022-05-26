Helena Bonham Carter Turns 56: Top 5 Performances of Harry Potter Actress

Thursday marks the 56th birthday of British actress Helena Bonham Carter. Over the course of her acting career, she has delivered some impressive performances that showcase her versatility as an actress. Helena Bonham Carter has worked in fantasy, drama, and musicals. She has always stood out in every performance. Let us take a look at some of her iconic Hollywood performances:

Harry Potter

She played the role of notorious Bellatrix Lestrange in the fantasy drama. The actress portrayed the twisted psyche of the death eater in the blockbuster fantasy drama franchise with much aplomb. As Bellatrix, Helena Bonham Carter layered her performance with menacing and villainous emotions. Working side by side with Lord Voldemort, Bellatrix is one of the evil characters in the entire story. Fight Club

Directed by David Fincher, Fight Club mainly focused on Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s characters. However, Helena Bonham Carter’s character worked as a catalyst in the story. She played the role of Marla Singer, an eccentric outsider who suffers from drug addiction. Marla and her interactions with Tyler Durdon transform the protagonist and even make him question what is real and what is not. The movie was released in 1999 and continues to be one of the classic cinema experiences. Suffragette

Directed by Sarah Gavron, this 2015 has her playing the role of Edith Ellyn. The movie narrates the sufferings of feminists in the 19th and 20th century. Helena Bonham Carter plays the role of an activist who fights for women’s rights against British Prime Minister Herbert Asquith. The movie also starred Meryl Streep, and Carey Mulligan. Incidentally, Herbert Asquith is Helena Bonham Carter’s grandfather in real life. Alice in Wonderland

Directed by her former partner Tim Burton, this fantasy drama brought Helena back to the role of an antagonist. She played the role of the Red Queen, who terrorises Wonderland, but has not been counting on Alice’s return. The movie also starred Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, and Mia Wasikowska. The comical yet tyrannical character of the Red Queen challenged the conventional idea of a villain. Dark Shadows

Directed by Burton, this 2012 movie showed Helena Bonham Carter playing the role of doctor Julia Hoffman, an alcoholic psychiatrist who treats David, son of the Collins family who lives in a castle of a vampire. The movie also starred Depp as the monster who returned from the dead.

