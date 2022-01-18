Heli Daruwala Indulges in Retail Therapy in Jaipur While Shooting the Song 'Meri Tarah'

Heli Daruwala features in Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series song Meri Tarah, which was shot in the city of palaces, Jaipur, alongside Gautam Gulati and Himansh Kohli. The song’s production was said to be extremely intense and hectic, with back-to-back schedules being shot in a short period of time and little down time for the actors.

That didn’t stop Heli from going on a shopping spree. A scene in the song captures Heli going mojari shopping with Himansh, and the shoes in the shot were so appealing that Heli couldn’t help but buy them. She went on to buy 5 more pairs of the beautiful ethnic mojaris, as well as some traditional outfits, bags, and cultural relics for her home and enjoyed shopping and visiting popular landmarks such as Samode Palace and Shakambri Mata Mandir.

Heli’s shopping spree was noticed by the song’s cast and crew, who followed suit and delved in some retail therapy as well.

“I was stumped by the beautiful creations of the Rajasthani culture and artisans. While shooting for Meri Tarah I could not help but dig in a bit deeper and buy some gems for myself as well. I didn’t notice that the crew of the song was seeing me throughout my shopping spree and caved in because of me by indulging in some retail therapy themselves! It totally became a shoppers day out for all of us on the sets of Meri Tarah!” says Heli after her shopping session.

While Heli enjoyed shopping for accessories and outfits in the street lanes, Himansh conversed with the locals. According to Koimoi.com, he later admitted, “Rajasthan has its own charm and I loved talking to the local people, understanding their lives, and just allowing myself to enjoy the small town life."

Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala are featured together in Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev’s romantic single ‘Meri Tarah.’ The song is directed by Navjit Buttar and written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev. The song, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is now available on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

