Ruk Ruk Ruk: Watch Kajol Recreate Tabu’s Iconic 90s Song for Helicoper Eela

Watch Kajol’s new version of the popular Ruk Ruk Ruk song here.

Updated:September 26, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
Tabu shared an image with Kajol on her Instagram on Tuesday. (Image: Instagram/Tabu)
Taking forward the trend of recreating popular old Hindi songs, the makers of Helicoper Eela have given a fun twist to Ruk Ruk Ruk, Tabu’s super-hit song from the 1994 action film Vijaypath.

An Anu Malik composition written by Shyam Anuragi and sung by Alisha Chinai, the original song had Tabu dancing on the roads trying to woo Ajay Devgn.

The peppy redux, however, has been created by Raghav Sachar and sung by Palomi Ghosh.

The foot-tapping video has Kajol’s Eela dancing in a dream sequence imagining herself as a superstar when reality she is just a dummy in a recording studio.

With her dance, spunk and all the liveliness, Kajol’s is sure to win your heart with her updated rendition of the song.

Watch it here:



Talking about it, Sachar told Indian Express, “I’ve retained the melody just like it was in the original by Anu Malik. We have updated the song with new rap portions that make it more conversational. Since Eela’s character is very expressive, it adds a personal touch to the song.”

“One morning Pradeep Da (Pradeep Sarkar, Helicoper Eela’s director) called me and said, ‘Raghav I want you to recreate the Ruk Ruk Ruk song for a film I’m working on. Send it to me by afternoon’. I was stumped but having worked with him for 22 years, I understood.

“I rushed to the studio and worked up with the basic tune with the rap portions by three in the afternoon. By evening, Pradeep Da was also in the studio. When he first heard the song, he just got up and started dancing,” he added.

The song also features Sachar in a cameo appearance. Starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen in lead roles, Helicoper Eela is slated to release on October 12.
