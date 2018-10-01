English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Helicopter Eela Star Riddhi Sen: It is Tough to Find Characters for My Age
Riddhi says he has not auditioned much for films and his previous work has served as a portfolio.
Riddhi says he has not auditioned much for films and his previous work has served as a portfolio.
Loading...
Youngest actor to win National Award Riddhi Sen says he is lucky to have been offered different projects as he believes it is tough for artistes his age to find interesting roles.
The 20-year-old, who was named Best Actor at 65th National Film Awards this year for Bengali film Nagarkirtan, will next be seen in Helicopter Eela.
"My age group is little tricky because we are in the middle. We are considered as children, so we can't be seen much in movies. And it is not anyone's fault.
"I consider myself to be lucky as the kind of roles I got when I started growing up from the age of 16, has been interesting. But it is tough to find characters for my age," Riddhi told PTI.
Riddhi, son of Bengali stage and film actor Kaushik Sen and dancer Reshmi Sen, is shuffling between Bengali and Hindi cinema and the actor is happy to have the best of both worlds.
After playing a brother, who takes the responsibility of his elder sister in the wake of 1971
Bangladesh Liberation War in Children of War, a Dalit boy in Chauranga, a rapist in Bhoomi to a transgender in Nagarkirtan, Riddhi is now set to play Kajol's teenage son in Helicopter Eela.
He says the length of the character does not matter to him as much as its contribution to the story.
"... If my target is to do seven-eight films a year, it will be a problem. I want to enjoy my work," he adds.
Riddhi says he has not auditioned much for films and his previous work has served as a portfolio.
"When director Pradeep Sarkar called me one day for a film about a mother-son and that Kajol will be my mother, I thought he was joking. I was thinking 'why me, when there are better actors than me'. I asked him, if he wants I can audition for the film.
"I did not audition for the film but I did an ad with Dada in 2016 and he liked my work. I was called to Mumbai. I was not aware if I was finalised or not, when I got to know I am part of it, it felt unbelievable."
Helicopter Eela is based on Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo.
Riddhi says the "biggest crisis" in Indian society is parenting.
"Parenting is the first and last school. It is the foundation. My parents are celebrated people and we discuss everything in the open. They taught me to be independent. I share a beautiful relationship with them," he says.
The actor plans to pursue filmmaking someday. Helicopter Eela releases October 12
The 20-year-old, who was named Best Actor at 65th National Film Awards this year for Bengali film Nagarkirtan, will next be seen in Helicopter Eela.
"My age group is little tricky because we are in the middle. We are considered as children, so we can't be seen much in movies. And it is not anyone's fault.
"I consider myself to be lucky as the kind of roles I got when I started growing up from the age of 16, has been interesting. But it is tough to find characters for my age," Riddhi told PTI.
Riddhi, son of Bengali stage and film actor Kaushik Sen and dancer Reshmi Sen, is shuffling between Bengali and Hindi cinema and the actor is happy to have the best of both worlds.
After playing a brother, who takes the responsibility of his elder sister in the wake of 1971
Bangladesh Liberation War in Children of War, a Dalit boy in Chauranga, a rapist in Bhoomi to a transgender in Nagarkirtan, Riddhi is now set to play Kajol's teenage son in Helicopter Eela.
He says the length of the character does not matter to him as much as its contribution to the story.
"... If my target is to do seven-eight films a year, it will be a problem. I want to enjoy my work," he adds.
Riddhi says he has not auditioned much for films and his previous work has served as a portfolio.
"When director Pradeep Sarkar called me one day for a film about a mother-son and that Kajol will be my mother, I thought he was joking. I was thinking 'why me, when there are better actors than me'. I asked him, if he wants I can audition for the film.
"I did not audition for the film but I did an ad with Dada in 2016 and he liked my work. I was called to Mumbai. I was not aware if I was finalised or not, when I got to know I am part of it, it felt unbelievable."
Helicopter Eela is based on Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo.
Riddhi says the "biggest crisis" in Indian society is parenting.
"Parenting is the first and last school. It is the foundation. My parents are celebrated people and we discuss everything in the open. They taught me to be independent. I share a beautiful relationship with them," he says.
The actor plans to pursue filmmaking someday. Helicopter Eela releases October 12
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...