English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Helicopter Eela Trailer: Birthday Girl Kajol Flies in With a Joyride of a Film; Watch Here
Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Pen India Limited, the film is set to release on September 7.
(Image: YouTube)
Loading...
Like a fine wine, some artistes only get better with age. Among these fortunate few is Kajol, who celebrated her birthday today and also ushered in the trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, co-starring Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury, and directed by Pradeep Sarkar.
Kajol, who turns 44 today, is utterly at ease in the trailer for the film, which sees her play a single mother to Riddhi Sen (who won a National Film Award earlier this year).
The official synopsis of the film says, “She’s here, there and everywhere! What happens when an over-protective but cool mother joins his son’s college to spend more time with him! Watch out for the cool mother-son duo and a twist in the tale as her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy. Will Helicopter Eela manage to salvage her relationship with Vivan and find her calling again?”
Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Pen India Limited, the film is set to release on September 7.
Watch the trailer below:
Also Watch
#HelicopterEela trailer is here! Film will be everywhere on 7th Sept.https://t.co/ekg6Zd0xVa@ajaydevgn @HelicopterEela @pradeepsrkar #SirshaRay @riddhisen896 @NehaDhupia @ADFFilms @jayantilalgada @saregamaglobal— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 5, 2018
Kajol, who turns 44 today, is utterly at ease in the trailer for the film, which sees her play a single mother to Riddhi Sen (who won a National Film Award earlier this year).
The official synopsis of the film says, “She’s here, there and everywhere! What happens when an over-protective but cool mother joins his son’s college to spend more time with him! Watch out for the cool mother-son duo and a twist in the tale as her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy. Will Helicopter Eela manage to salvage her relationship with Vivan and find her calling again?”
Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Pen India Limited, the film is set to release on September 7.
Watch the trailer below:
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Stop Laughing at Son Taimur's Love for Paparazzi; Watch the Hilarious Video
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...