Helicopter Eela Trailer: Birthday Girl Kajol Flies in With a Joyride of a Film; Watch Here

Like a fine wine, some artistes only get better with age. Among these fortunate few is Kajol, who celebrated her birthday today and also ushered in the trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, co-starring Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury, and directed by Pradeep Sarkar.Kajol, who turns 44 today, is utterly at ease in the trailer for the film, which sees her play a single mother to Riddhi Sen (who won a National Film Award earlier this year).The official synopsis of the film says, “She’s here, there and everywhere! What happens when an over-protective but cool mother joins his son’s college to spend more time with him! Watch out for the cool mother-son duo and a twist in the tale as her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy. Will Helicopter Eela manage to salvage her relationship with Vivan and find her calling again?”Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Pen India Limited, the film is set to release on September 7.Watch the trailer below: