Helicopter Eela's New Song Yaadon Kee Almari Will Make You Want to Relive Your College Days

Kajol is one of those rare Bollywood celebrities who are ageing with grace. On her 44th birthday, the actress launched the trailer of Helicoper Eela, her upcoming film on right parenting.On Monday the team of Helicopter Eela released their second song Yaadon Ki Almari. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi and voiced by Palomi Ghosh. The melodious song evokes nostalgia and celebrates golden memories of teenage years. Swanand Kirkire's lyrics will definitely strike a chord with listeners.Kajol took to Twitter to share the song and wrote, "#YaadonKiAlmari Khol Ke Zaraa Andar Toh Jhakiye!"You can listen to the song here!Last week, Mumma Kee Parchai, the first song of the film, was released which celebrated the sweet and sour relationship between a mother and son.Helicoper Eela is a comedy-drama on mother-son relationship. The film is a commentary on helicopter parenting, possessive mothers and teenagers struggling for personal space.From the trailers and songs Kajol shines as Eela, who was once an aspiring singer and has forgotten herself in being the only parent to her teen son Vivaan, played convincingly by National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen.Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada, the film also stars Neha Dhupia as Padma, a foil to Kajol’s always smothering Eela.Helicopter Eela is slated to release on September 7.