Hellboy is my favourite superhero, just for the fact that he does not look, or, at times, act like one. After Lars Von Trier made Hellboy in 2004, and a sequel, titled Hellboy II: The Golden Army, in 2008, a cinematic reboot of Mike Mignola's classic comic, Hellboy, is set to release soon. And Lionsgate films has released a couple of new trailers-- Red Band and Green Band, for the upcoming film.Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall is helming the project, featuring Stranger Things' David Harbour as the movie's titular demon from hell. As the legend of Hellboy has it, he was summoned from hell by Nazis during World War II on a remote island in Scotland. He was later adopted by the US, and raised under the care of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, an agency designed to help fight off otherworldly beings.In the latest action film, Nimue (Milla Jonvovich), the Queen of Blood, has risen and is turning humans to dust. Along the way, she also seems to be appealing to Hellboy's demonic side, while trying to persuade him to join her. The latest trailer is cut to the beats of legendary rock song Smoke on The Water by Deep Purple and promises to be an action-packed-demon-killing-ride to hell. There is quite a bit of blood and gore on the way too, as well as some of Hellboy's sarcastic humour.Also starring Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, Milla Jonvovich, Sasha Lane, the film will release on April 12 worldwide.Watch Hellboy's trailers here: