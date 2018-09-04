English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hello Hello: Malaika Arora Khan to Sizzle in Rustic Avatar Yet Again in Pataakha Song; Watch Video
Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki and, is based on an acclaimed short-story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik.
Image Courtesy: A still from Malaika Arora Khan's song Hello Hello from the movie Pataakha (YouTube)
Malaika Arora Khan is known for her popular item numbers like Munni from Salman Khan's Dabangg and Dil Se's Chaiyyan Chaiyyan with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is going to sizzle on screen once again in Hello Hello, taking on a rustic avatar for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Pataakha.
The song featuring Malaika is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and will be released on September5. The teaser of the song was released on Tuesday and has already started making a buzz among social media users.
Sharing the teaser Vishal wrote, "Allah jaane mere chhat pe kyun itna kam signal hai #HelloHello Out Tomorrow!"
Penned by Gulzar, the song is composed by Vishal and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.
Take a look at the teaser:
Earlier in a statement, producer Ajay Kapoor had said, "Malaika started the trend of these special songs, so when we came up with this track for 'Pataakha', she was the first one we thought of casting. When I approached her for the song, she was very excited and immediately agreed. We are happy to have her on board and this song is tailor-made for her".
Featuring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, the film releases September 28, 2018.
