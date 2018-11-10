English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hello World! First Picture of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Son Zain Kapoor is Winning the Internet
Gearing up with the festivities Mira finally introduced Zain Kapoor to the world.
Image Courtesy: Mira Rajput/ Instagram
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy recently and their fans have been waiting to see his first glimpse. Gearing up with the festivities Mira finally introduced Zain Kapoor to the world.
On Friday, she took to Instagram, to share the first picture of the two months old. Captioning the picture she wrote, "Hello World!"
In the picture, the toddler can be seen wearing a festive maroon kurta. Soon after the picture was shared, uncle Ishaan Khatter rushed into the comment section and wrote, "jaan bachcha". Apart from him, comedian Mallika Dua also dropped a comment on the picture, saying "pudding".
Apart from Zain, Mira also shared pictures from Diwali celebrations with Neelima Azmi and Ishaan Khatter. Take a look!
Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child Zain on September 5, 2018. They also have a daughter, Misha, who was born in August, 2016. Shahid announced the name of his newborn on Twitter. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” he wrote.
On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor and is currently shooting for his next film, Arjun Reddy, which is a remake of Tamil film of the same name. Shaid also has a biopic on champion boxer Dingko Singh in his kitty.
Recently, Mira also made her acting debut. She played a model in the TV commercial for a beauty product.
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
